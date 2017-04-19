Power rankings: Valero Texas Open

The PGA Tour heads to Texas this week for the third time this season, with the playing of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on the AT&T Oaks Course. Charley Hoffman is the defending champion on a golf course he absolutely loves, taking on a slightly weaker field than perhaps hoped. However, with a number of top-50 players in the field, it should be a good week on the Greg Norman design.

Here are our top five players for this week:

1. Charley Hoffman – He’s the defending champion and the only player we’ve seen this year to be in the top 15 of an event for the last six years running. No choice but to pick him.

2. Brendan Steele – If, for some reason, you don’t want Hoffman, then pick Steele. Past winner here, great overall record, and he hasn’t missed a paycheck all year.

3. Matt Kuchar – Kuch backdoored himself a nice finish on Sunday at Harbour Town, almost sneaking into the top 10. Good record here, and the money pays all the same whether the bulk is earned on Thursday or Sunday…when no one’s looking.

4. Jimmy Walker – The Walkman finished T-18 at the Masters, and no one noticed. OK, their loss. Past winner here and hasn’t missed a cut since Torrey Pines.

5. Brooks Koepka – This is a bit of a gamble, riding with Koepka this week. However, his good finishes in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and at the Masters give a sense that maybe he’s coming along again.