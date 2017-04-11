Power Rankings: Is Kyle Larson back at No. 1?

Welcome to Power Rankings. As always, Power Rankings are far from a scientific formula. In fact, it’s the perfect blend of analytics and bias against your favorite driver. Direct all your complaints to us at nickbromberg@yahoo.com and we’ll try to have some fun.

1. Brad Keselowski (LW: 1): Keselowski gets the edge over Kyle Larson for the top spot heading into the first off-weekend of the season because of his wins and top-10 finishes. Both drivers have five top fives but Keselowski has one more win and one more top-10 finish.

Keselowski finished sixth at Texas and had one of the fastest cars all weekend. But somewhat surprisingly he only led four laps and that was because of the way pit stops cycled through under green.

“We just kind of seemed stuck in that fifth or sixth place range for most of the race,” Keselowski said. “We were fighting a few things and got a little better there at the end and maybe had a little bit more in the tank there if there was a little bit of time left but we just ran out of laps.”

2. Kyle Larson (LW: 2): Larson finished second yet again. He took advantage of Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano’s inability to chase down Jimmie Johnson over the final laps of the race and snuck by both of them. Could Larson have challenged Johnson if he was able to pass Logano for second sooner?

“I needed to get by Joey with probably five laps to go or so,” Larson said. “I learned some stuff there in [turns] 3 and 4 that helped my car. I felt like I learned some things through 1 and 2 to stay low on exit and get position on him. Bummer that we didn’t get by Joey sooner, but we had to drive hard that last run to get to second.”

3. Jimmie Johnson (LW: 12): Are we to the point in Jimmie Johnson’s career where the seven-time champion is going to come through in situations where doubt is starting to creep into the minds of others?

Johnson entered the Chase in 2016 as an underdog and promptly won his way to the title. He began this season slow by his lofty standards and ended up winning at a basically new track where he had won six of the previous nine races. And not only does Johnson now have a win to get himself into the playoffs this year, he has a win at a track that will be in the third round of the playoffs.

Oh, and much like his championship-winning win at Homestead in 2016, Johnson started Sunday’s race at the back of the pack.

“I feel like at times when I start up front or we’ve had a dominant weekend, you’re kind of expected to perform, and you can try too hard easily in this sport,” Johnson said. “I don’t know, I feel like there might be ‑‑ I don’t know exactly, but maybe there is something, and kind of just being knocked down a notch, like okay, this is going to be a workingman’s day, we’re going to have to fight through a lot, stay calm, identify with 100 percent, because again, it’s very easy to step over that line and bust your butt, from a pit call being too aggressive, too aggressive on pit lane in the car, passing other cars like we did today. I had to be so patient, and in the end, the patience kind of paid off for me.”

4. Chase Elliott (LW: 3): Johnson said after the race that he figured someone like Elliott or Ryan Blaney would win on Sunday. Elliott might have had a better shot had he not wrecked his primary car in practice on Friday. But he got a chance to tune the backup on Saturday and finished ninth. While Elliott hasn’t had the gaudy statline that Larson has earned this season, he’s just 17 points behind Larson in the standings.

5. Joey Logano (LW: 4): Logano’s decision to stay out as late as possible on the next-to-last green flag run of the race almost paid off with a win. The move, which was questioned by the Fox booth as it happened, allowed Logano and crew chief Todd Gordon the opportunity to stay out on track when a caution for debris flew with 34 laps to go.

Fresh tires ultimately paid off as Johnson got past Logano for the lead, but it’s fair to wonder if Logano finishes lower than third without the pit strategy.

“That is Todd’s top-three there,” Logano said. “He did a good job giving us a shot to win. I tried to hold off the 48, he was just faster. There is nothing to say besides that. I was in the clean and had the clean air and he was still faster behind me … I needed a 15 lap run instead of a 30 lap run, or a couple cautions in three and we would be standing in victory lane with a 12th place car and that would have been something.”

