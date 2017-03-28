Power Rankings: Just like Sunday, everyone's chasing Kyle Larson

Welcome to Power Rankings. As always, Power Rankings are far from a scientific formula. In fact, it’s the perfect blend of analytics and bias against your favorite driver. Direct all your complaints to us at nickbromberg@yahoo.com and we’ll try to have some fun.

1. Kyle Larson (LW: 1): Welcome to NASCAR’s playoffs, Kyle Larson.

Larson is pulling a Kevin Harvick with his domination of the Cup Series through the first five weeks of the season. Heck, you can make the argument that he’s been even better than Harvick was in 2016.

With his win on Sunday at Auto Club Speedway, Larson’s average finish is 3.8 through the first five races. That’s just a tick better than Harvick, who had an average finish of fourth through the first five races a year ago. Anytime you’re being compared to Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing tenure you’re doing something right.

“I think the runway, you know, he’s got a lot of runway,” Larson’s car owner Chip Ganassi said. “We don’t have the engine spooled up yet. We have a lot of runway to go. I think he’s just scratching the surface in terms of what he’s capable of. I have no idea what he’s capable of. I mean, your guess is as good as mine.”

2. Brad Keselowski (LW: 2): Keselowski was a NASCAR yo-yo on Sunday, though the climb back towards the front was much slower than the quick drop to the back.

After starting third, Keselowski was spinning just a few laps into the race because of a flat tire. The tire was busted because of damage sustained at the start of the race when Denny Hamlin’s car didn’t accelerate ahead of Keselowski’s and the driver of the No. 2 got sandwiched between Hamlin and Ryan Newman.

With a bunch of hammers and tape, Keselowski’s team got his car driveable and he took advantage of late restarts to climb through the field and finish second.

“I don’t know if I would have had a shot at Kyle [on the final restart], but I would have liked to have seen,” Keselowski said. “We came from third on that last one and a couple of three-wide passes and what-not. Kyle was smart. He picked the outside lane and kind of pinned me behind a guy that had older tires, so by the time I cleared everybody Kyle was just too far gone.”

3. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 5): Truex was Larson’s main contender throughout the race on Sunday and ended up finishing fourth after he was passed by Keselowski and Clint Bowyer on the final restart.

The third-place finish may not be what Truex remembers most about the race, however. The biggest memory may be the contact that led to a crash with quasi-teammate Matt Kenseth. Truex’s car slid up from the bottom line on a restart and made contact with Kenseth’s right-rear. The touch sent Kenseth sliding into the inside wall on the backstretch and destroyed his car.

4. Chase Elliott (LW: 4): Elliott was the first driver to head to pit road before the race’s final restart and we’re a bit miffed that he didn’t finish any higher than 10th. It may be because so many cars stayed out on the track before the two-lap shootout.

But we liked Elliott’s strategy. With Larson being so good throughout the entirety of the day, more cars should have taken tires in an attempt to chase after the lead. If you’re not going to play the fifth race of the season aggressively, are you going to be aggressive in the playoffs?

5. Kevin Harvick (LW: 6): Here’s another driver that had one hell of a comeback. Harvick sustained some serious damage to the front of his car when he got into the back of Newman on that kerfuffle at the start of the race. After losing a lap after his team attempted to fix the damage, Harvick got the lap back and ended up finishing 13th. He was proud of that finish.

“I feel like we won,” Harvick said. “Those are the days that championships are made out of right there. To wreck before we even get to the start-finish line, I don’t know exactly what happened in front of me, but, obviously, we got a caved-in grille. [The team] did a great job fixing it. We got some wavearounds and made the car better and made something out of the day. That’s why these guys are who they are and won championships and races because they can make days like that happen.”

6. Ryan Newman (LW: 3): Last week’s winner ended up finishing 15th. Much like Harvick and Keselowski, the damage Newman suffered at the start of the race put him behind immediately.

