Potential showdown against GSP looms large for four UFC 209 fighters

LAS VEGAS – The new era of the UFC isn’t simply identifying the best fighters in the world, getting them under exclusive contracts and then putting on shows knowing that, no matter who is competing, the public is always seeing the best against the best.

The UFC’s $4 billion-plus sale last July has significantly changed the way its business is done. Fighters now jump the line and interim titles are created way more readily than at any time in history in order to make big fights.

There is no way in the Fertitta Era of the UFC that the promotion would have let a highly regarded talent like Misha Cirkunov walk. Because Cirkunov is not yet a massive draw, his contract demands were too rich for the UFC, and president Dana White seems inclined to let him sign elsewhere, if Cirkunov chooses.

With Bellator president Scott Coker eagerly opening his wallet and luring some ex-UFCers to his side, the UFC has a lower percentage of the top-100 fighters in the world than it’s had at any time in the past five years, and maybe in the past decade.

The UFC still has the finest collection of talent, and almost all of the biggest draws, but it doesn’t have the stranglehold on it that it so recently had.

The UFC’s significant monthly debt service has made the big event more significant to the company than it has been since the days when PRIDE was a viable competitor. Big events, as White knows full well, require stars like Georges St-Pierre.

Before he walked away from the sport in late 2013, St-Pierre was a star of the highest magnitude for the UFC. He drew sellout crowds wherever he went and his pay-per-view numbers were annually among the UFC’s highest.

With Ronda Rousey’s fighting future tenuous, at best, and lightweight champ Conor McGregor out for several more months as he awaits the birth of his child and campaigns for a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, there won’t be any big-number pay-per-views for a while.

UFC 209 is Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and is easily the most significant card of the year to this point. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will meet Stephen Thompson for the second time in four months in the main event, while Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight belt in the co-main event.

St-Pierre and Thompson have trained together, are friends and say they won’t fight each other. But a Woodley-St-Pierre bout for the belt would do good numbers, as would either a St-Pierre-Nurmagomedov or a St-Pierre-Ferguson bout.

When St-Pierre re-signed with the UFC and announced his return, he surprised some people when he said he was open to bouts at lightweight as well as welterweight and potentially middleweight.

If he could make 155 – and if St-Pierre says he can, there is no reason to doubt him, given his meticulous preparation and understanding of his body – it could set up several spectacular big-money fights.

Imagine St-Pierre versus the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson winner with the winner of that bout then facing McGregor in what would be a champion-versus-champion bout. If St-Pierre came out on top against the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson winner, a bout with McGregor would almost certainly set a UFC pay-per-view mark.

But St-Pierre will have options. A fight with Woodley would pit the current champion against the man who gave it up voluntarily and never lost it in the cage.

A match at middleweight with Michael Bisping for that belt would threaten a million pay-per-views.

And those are the kinds of bouts the UFC is desperate to make.

They’re also bouts the fighters themselves are desperate to take. A match with St-Pierre would pay more than a match with anyone in the UFC now other than McGregor.

A loser in all of this could be someone like Demian Maia, who has won six in a row and has clearly earned a shot at the championship. But Maia hasn’t fought since submitting Carlos Condit in the first round on Aug. 27, and, despite talk of a bout with Jorge Masvidal, nothing is scheduled.

