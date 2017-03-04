Postseason's first buzzer-beater sends Saint Francis (PA) to NEC title game

Saint Francis freshman Keith Braxton propelled his team within one win of an NCAA bid.

The first true buzzer-beater of the college basketball postseason was no artful masterpiece.

It came on an off-balance, double-clutch heave that touched every inch of the rim before it fell.

With fourth-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) trailing third-seeded Wagner by two in the Northeast Conference semifinals, guard Keith Braxton received a kick-out pass from point guard Jamaal King and shot-faked in a futile attempt to get his defender off his feet. Left with no other choice, Braxton hoisted an awkward, heavily contested shot that somehow rolled in as the buzzer sounded, giving the Red Flash a 71-70 victory.





Braxton’s game-winner is the latest milestone in an excellent freshman season from the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter. Not only is he averaging a team-high 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, he also has saved his best for the postseason, posting a combined 39 points and 18 rebounds in his team’s first two NEC tournament victories.

Buzzer-beating heroics from Braxton were necessary because of the brilliance of Wagner guards Mike Carey and Corey Henson. The duo combined for 54 of their team’s 70 points including a go-ahead runner from Carey with 7.3 seconds remaining that appeared to put the Seahawks in position to advance.

Wagner gets the hometown roll from Michael Carey and leads 70-68 with 7.3 seconds left: pic.twitter.com/03dkqK5Axy — Ray Curren (@currenrr) March 4, 2017





Instead, it’s Saint Francis who will play in Tuesday’s NEC title game, where the Red Flash will face the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between top-seeded Mount Saint Mary’s and seventh-seeded Robert Morris with an NCAA tournament berth on the line. Mount Saint Mary’s swept the regular season series from Saint Francis, while Robert Morris dropped both its games against the Red Flash.

No matter who it faces Tuesday, Saint Francis will have reason to be confident. If the Red Flash can win on a shot as ugly as Braxton’s buzzer-beater, perhaps serendipity is on their side.

Jeff Eisenberg is the editor of The Dagger on Yahoo Sports.

