Post-deadline analysis; Subban returns to Montreal; PETA upset (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.



CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 01: A recently married Blackhawks fan and Penguins fan hold a sign during an NHL hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Chicago Blackhawks on March 01, 2017, at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo By Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

• Something tells us she wasn’t speaking to him on the ride home. [Getty]

• People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (or PETA) voiced their displeasure with the Pittsburgh Penguins using live penguins at the Stadium Series game and pleaded with the team to never use live animals again. [Post-Gazette]

• Phil Esposito and Mike Keenan were on hand as the KHL debuted their newest club located in Beijing. It’s the first KHL team in China. [China Daily]

• P.K. Subban expects a ‘fun atmosphere’ at Bell Centre when he makes his return for the first time since the trade. [CTV News]

• The last time Subban played at the Bell Centre, he was stretchered off. The memories come back as he prepares to play against his former team. [The Tennessean]

• Subban’s return marks his ‘control of the narrative’ in the bubble of Montreal. [Sportsnet]

• Joe Sakic ‘asleep at the wheel’ as the trade deadline passed him and the Colorado Avalanche by. [BSN]

• Gabriel Landeskog and Matt Duchene are relieved to have the deadline behind them. Also, the Avs learned Jerome Iginla had been traded when he wasn’t on the bus. [Denver Post]

• The Los Angeles Kings are hoping Iggy is the answer to their stagnant offense. [Jewels From the Crown]

• Nobody wanted to trade with the Buffalo Sabres at the deadline. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• By not shaking up his locker room too much, Don Sweeney is showing his confidence in who the Boston Bruins have right now. [Bruins Daily]

• Did the Bruins brass get this deadline right? [Boston Sports Desk]

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

• Garth Snow tried everything he could to improve the New York Islanders at the trade deadline and came up empty. [Islanders Insight]

• … or Snow ‘wastes another opportunity.’ [Eye on Isles]

• It was an underwhelming trade deadline for the Leafs. [Leafs Nation]

• The Vancouver Canucks received Jonathan Dahlen in the Alex Burrows trade. Dahlen might be Canucks first line center of the future. [Pass It To Bulis]

• Adding depth at forward just created a bigger traffic jam for the Edmonton Oilers. [Oilers Nation]

• The San Jose Sharks vast collection for forwards allowed for them to deal Nikolay Goldobin. [Mercury News]

• How about Johnny Oduya returning to the Chicago Blackhawks? [Faxes From Uncle Dale]

• Sens GM Pierre Dorion was ‘wrong’ to defend the Alex Burrows trade. [Welcome To Your Karlsson Years]

• This should make Detroit Red Wings fans feel good: the team is placing their future in draft’s ‘crapshoot.’ [Detroit News]

• Transcript from Jedi GM Steve Yzerman’s meeting with the media after the deadline. [Raw Charge]

• Might the Ottawa Senators be the ‘new’ Toronto Maple Leafs? [Vice Sports]

• ‘Gentle giant’ Patrick Maroon has finally found his foothold in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers and buddy Connor McDavid.

• Four former NHL’ers declare the rivalry between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers the best in all the land. [Pensburgh]

• Find out why Kevin Shattenkirk chose ‘@ShattDeuces’ as his Twitter handle. [Washington Post]

• At 12-years-old, Christian Hanson learned his father was a movie star of sorts as one of the Hanson Brothers in Slap Shot. It fueled his love of hockey from there. [The Players’ Tribune]

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

• Breaking down Hockey Canada’s STACKED roster for IIHF Women’s World Championships. [The Ice Garden]

• The Boston Pride might be the favorites going into the Isobel Cup playoffs, but the New York Riveters have a chance to knock the defending champs off the throne. [FanRag Sports]

• Finally, Martin Brodeur is making good use of his time in retirement by staring in Enterprise Rental Car commercials.

– – – – – – –

Jen Neale is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter! Follow @MsJenNeale_PD.

MORE FROM YAHOO! SPORTS

