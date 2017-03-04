Possible first-rounder Tim Williams admits to multiple failed drug tests at Alabama

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL teams have been well aware for months about what Alabama pass rusher Tim Williams admitted to the media on Saturday: that he failed multiple drug tests while he was at Tuscaloosa.

Williams said he failed “a few” tests in his four years at Alabama but would not confirm what drug the positive tests were for or exactly how many he failed.

Many teams Shutdown Corner has spoken with throughout the season have said they do not fear Williams becoming another Randy Gregory, who has struggled to stay sober in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. But Williams’ character must be fully vetted after the the drug concerns, along with a gun charge from last September.

There was marijuana found in Williams’ car as well.

Despite the multiple failed tests, Williams was never suspended. But he was forced to sit out the first half of the Kentucky game last season for the misdemeanor gun charge.

“[I’m a] young player making decisions that I grew from,” Williams said. “That’s what life is about — being a man on and off the field, owning up to your mistakes. Everyone makes them. I’m not here dancing around and joking.

“I know I’m here with something to prove. I’m obviously behind the 8-ball, so I’m here to prove not only to myself but to every organization that if they get me, they’re going to get the best player here.”

Williams had his role increased this past season from strictly as a pass rusher in 2015 to a more well-rounded player on a deep Bama defense in 2016. His snaps nearly tripled, and though Williams’ sacks fell from 10.5 in a third-down role to nine this past season his overall play was strong by the end of the season in which Bama was runner-up in the national title game, losing to Clemson.

NFL teams are fascinated by Williams’ explosion off the line and his sheer upside, and some believe he’s destined to be a double-digit sack performer. But they also wants questions about his dependability and whether he could find trouble off the field.

“I’m going in and being completely honest. This is a billion-dollar industry. They’ve got all their homework and they know everything about you,” Williams said. “You can’t go in there and just be dishonest, because a first impression is a last impression.

“So far they’ve respected me for that.”

When asked what Bama head coach Nick Saban might say about Williams if an NFL team called to vouch for him, Williams said: “That I was never dishonest with him.”

