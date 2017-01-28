Porto one point behind Portuguese leader Benfica

LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- FC Porto scored two late goals to win at Estoril 2-1 and move closer to leader Benfica in the Portuguese league on Saturday.

Andre Silva scored in the 83rd and Jesus Corona added in stoppage time to move Porto within a point of Benfica, which plays at Setubal on Monday.

Estoril, which has lost seven straight in the league, scored its lone goal through defender Dankler just before the final whistle.

Sporting Lisbon moved to third place - seven points off the lead - by defeating Pacos Ferreira 4-2 with a pair of goals by forward Bas Dost.

Sporting had won only once in its last five league games.