Portland center Jusuf Nurkic to play in Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors

After missing the last seven games of the regular season and first two of the playoffs with a non-displaced right leg fibular fracture, Portland Center Jusuf Nurkic will play in Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors.

There will be Nurk. pic.twitter.com/ILAughIBf0 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 23, 2017





Before it was confirmed that Nurkic was playing, Portland head coach Terry Stotts said that if Nurkic were to play, he would be starting but would play restricted minutes.

Having the big man back on the court should provide the Blazers with a much-needed inside presence. The Warriors’ JaVale McGee should have a tougher time scoring 15 points, mostly from dunks, on 7-of-7 shooting as he did in Wednesday’s game in Oracle Arena.

Nurkic was traded to Portland from the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 12. Since adding him to the roster, Portland has a 14-6 record. Nurkic has averaged 10.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on the season and 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds since coming to Portland.

Nurkic was still listed as doubtful during Saturday morning practice, but felt good after going through through pregame warm-ups.

The Warriors have a 2-0 advantage in the series. The Blazers will look to get on the board at 7:30 p.m. PT in Moda Center.