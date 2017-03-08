Porcello hit on pitching thumb by Cespedes' grounder

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game, in Oakland, Calif. Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello has won the AL Comeback Player of the Year award, while Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon received the NL honor, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello was struck on the pitching hand by Yoenis Cespedes' fourth-inning grounder during his start Wednesday for the Boston Red Sox against a New York Mets' split squad.

Porcello threw a couple of pitches, and the 28-year-old right-hander tried to finish the inning.

''It's fine right now,'' Porcello said. ''It happens quickly, so you're just trying to get the sting out of it. I was able to throw a couple of pitches, and the second warmup pitch I was able to get down in the zone, and didn't think it would affect me making pitches.''

Porcello gave up a homer to Jay Bruce and a double to Lucas Duda, then left the game.

Making his second exhibition outing, Porcello gave up a run in the third when Curtis Granderson came home from third as Neil Walker was caught stealing second. Porcello struck out Tim Tebow looking with a 92 mph fastball in the third in the former NFL quarterback's first spring training at-bat.

''I felt really good,'' Porcello said. ''The ball was coming out of my hand a lot better. I've got a couple of mechanical things I'm still battling.''

Porcello was 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA last season.