Popular competitive Overwatch team Lunatic-Hai reveals two new members

Esports organization Lunatic-Hai has announced the addition of two new players to its Overwatch team. Detailed in a video posted to the team’s official YouTube channel, Lee “Claris” Keon-Ho and Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-Beom have been added in the roles of Flex and DPS respectively.

Both new players previously played for Rhinos Gaming Titan, the 7th place finisher at Overwatch APEX Season 3.

The addition of the two new members bring the roster to eight players total. The full roster is as follows:

Kim “EscA” In-jae (DPS)

Lee “Whoru” Seung-Joon (DPS)

Kim “zunba” Joon-hyuk (Flex)

Gong “Miro” Jin-hyuk (Tank)

Ryu “Ryujehong” Je-hong (Support/Flex)

Yang “tobi” Jin-mo (Support)

Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-Beom (DPS)

Lee “claris” Keon-Ho (Flex)

Lunatic-Hai’s Overwatch team is the most popular in South Korea. Fans have paid for tributes to the players, such as buying this print advertisement for display on a subway line to celebrate tobi and Miro’s birthdays.

The announcement comes just after the team won the Overwatch APEX Season 2 tournament, coming back from a 1-3 deficit to defeat RunAway 4-3. Season 2 ran from January through April 2017, with teams from South Korea, North America, and Europe competing.

The teams for Overwatch APEX Season 3 were recently announced. Participants include fourteen teams from South Korea, one team from NA, and one team from EU.

For more on the latest in competitive Overwatch, check out our dedicated hub.



