Pollard scores 25; Dayton rallies late to beat Fordham 75-66

NEW YORK (AP) -- Kendall Pollard scored a season-high 25 points, including his 1,000th career point, and Dayton beat Fordham 75-66 on Tuesday night for its 13th straight win in the series.

Fordham had a one-point lead with six minutes left before the Flyers closed on a 16-6 run. Pollard scored six points on two free throws and a pair of dunks during the stretch.

Charles Cooke added 14 points for the Flyers and Scoochie Smith had 10 points and six assists.

Dayton (16-5, 7-2 Atlantic 10) bounced back from a 73-68 loss at VCU on Friday, and pulled into a tie with Richmond atop the conference standings. Fordham (9-13, 3-4) has lost two straight.

Christian Sengfelder scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Fordham, which made 9 of 17 3-pointers in the first half, but just 2 of 8 in the second. Joseph Chartouny finished with 14 points and Antwoine Anderson chipped in 12.