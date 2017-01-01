Pogba scores late winner as Man U tops Middlesbrough

Manchester United left it late to secure a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho was left bewildered at halftime as his side managed to do just about everything but score inside the first 45 minutes. Both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial hit the post before Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal dubiously disallowed for a high boot.

The second half continued in the same manner, with Victor Valdes making a number of key saves to keep his side in the game. Manchester United were then dealt an unlikely blow as Middlesbrough took the lead through Grant Leadbitter, who slotted the ball home after Alvaro Negredo teed him up.

In traditional Old Trafford style, United left it late to muster a spectacular comeback. Martial scored off a feed from Ibrahimovic in the 85th minute, moments before Pogba scored a late winner with a bullet header.

All things considered, it's hard to argue that United didn't deserve the three points, but Middlesbrough put up a great fight right until the final whistle.