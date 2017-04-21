Podcast: Madison Bumgarner's injury and Ozzie Smith on baseball's changing rules

This is The StewPod, our baseball podcast with a dash of pop culture. If you dig the show, please subscribe and review us on iTunes.

This week’s StewPod is the stuff of legends — and that’s mostly because St. Louis Cardinals great Ozzie Smith is joining us.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

On the Yahoo Sports baseball podcast, we’re talking with Smith about baseball’s changing rules, plus Chris Cwik and I are digging into the soon-to-be legendary Madison Bumgarner injury, which has all of baseball talking as we head into the weekend. It’s a good listen, so pop us into your playlist while you’re out dirt biking this weekend … or maybe just doing your errands.

Madison Bumgarner and Ozzie Smith, one of whom didn't hurt himself in a dirt-bike accident. (AP) More

Ozzie Smith joined us on behalf of Kingsford Charcoal, whom he’s working with on the #BestOfBaseball campaign in which one fan will win a trip to the All-Star Game. We asked for Smith’s opinions about many of the rule changes and proposed rule changes in the game, plus we talked about the talented young crop of shortstops in the game right now. He had a surprising pick for his favorite.

We also have a lot to say about the Bumgarner injury, including how it will impact the Giants this season, how people will view Bumgarner getting hurt on his day off and how people might view it differently if he got in trouble doing something else.

[Music: Cam’ron — “Bubble Music”]

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz