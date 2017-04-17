Po-Jung Wang flips his bat into another dimension after monster home run

When you think about other professional baseball leagues, the one that most often comes to mind is Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. And when you think about bat flips in other professional baseball leagues, the Korea Baseball Organization is where your mind should go, since the league is famous for other-worldly bat flips.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

But the Chinese Professional Baseball League could change that. The CPBL, which is played in Taiwan, is home to Po-Jung Wang. And Wang is a bat-flipping maniac. He unleashed his latest epic bat flip over the weekend when his team, the Lamigo Monkeys, played the Chinatrust Brothers. And it came after he hit a massive home run.

That home run is worthy of this bat flip. Wang executes a flip that’s so high that part of the bat actually leaves the camera frame. And he flips it with both hands, too. He hits the homer, and instead of letting go of the bat with one hand on his backswing, both hands stay on the barrel so he can flip it with righteous force.

The flip somehow gets better when you see it in gif form.

Monkeys 王柏融 (Wang Po-Jung) monster bat flip after hitting his 2nd homer of the season. #Lamigo #CPBL #BatFlip pic.twitter.com/7WMjvQH7JY — CPBL STATS (@GOCPBL) April 17, 2017





What’s great about gifs is that you can sit and watch them on repeat for hours on end, which is exactly what I want to do with this.

Even a still image of the bat flip is amazing.

Po-Jung Wang executes a massive bat flip. (Youtube) More

Not only does it appear that the pitcher is watching the bat flip in total awe, the faces in the crowd are incredible. People have their mouths hanging open in amazement, and a few are even leaning back, like the sheer force of the bat flip pushed them back in their seats.

The season is still relatively young, so hopefully we’ll see even more insane bat flips from Wang as the year goes on. Next time he’ll need a bird to swoop down and grab the bat in mid-air, and then deposit it somewhere in the outfield. That might be the only way to top this bat flip.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher