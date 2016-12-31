Plum's 44 leads No. 9 Washington past Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Kelsey Plum scored 44 points, Chantel Osahor had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 9 Washington rolled to a 99-77 Pac-12 victory over Oregon on Friday.

Heather Corral added a career-high 19 points with five 3-pointers for the Huskies (14-1, 2-0), who won their 11th consecutive game since losing at then-No. 1 Notre Dame six weeks ago.

Plum exceeded her nation-leading 29.6-point average in the third quarter and added 14 in the fourth for her third 44-point game of the season. She was 14 of 23 from the field and 13 of 15 at the foul line to go with five rebounds and four assists.

Ruthy Hebard led the Ducks (10-3, 0-1) with 25 points, and Justine Hall added 13. Oregon played without its starting backcourt of Sabrina Ionescu and Maite Cazorla because of injuries.

Washington weathered a hot start by Oregon, which hit 9 of its first 12 shots, to lead 25-21 after one quarter and 51-39 at the half. The Huskies dribbled out their last possession rather than try for their sixth game of 100 points or more.