Plum, Osahor, lead No. 11 Washington past Colorado 79-46

Washington's Kelsey Plum (10) and Colorado's Alexis Robinson (2) eye a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) -- Kelsey Plum continued her march toward the all-time career scoring mark with 25 points and Chantel Osahor had 24 points and 20 rebounds to pace No. 11 Washington past Colorado 79-46 in a Pac-12 game on Thursday night.

Plum, who entered with a nation-best 30.9 average, pushed her career total to 3,340, second in NCAA Division I history behind Jackie Stiles, who scored 3,393 points at Southwest Missouri State from 1998-2001.

Osahor, who entered as the nation's leading rebounder, had a double-double in the first half with 19 points and 10 rebounds, including five offensive.

Washington (26-4, 14-3) led 20-18 after one quarter, but extended the margin to 38-27 at the half. The Huskies pushed the lead to 59-39 after three quarters and then scored the first 10 points of the final period.

Haley Smith had 16 points for Colorado (15-13, 5-12), which lost to Washington 79-75 at home on Feb. 5.

Osahor scored the first 10 points of the game, including a pair of 3-pointers, to put Washington up 10-0. Colorado closed the first quarter with an 8-3 run to pull within 20-18. Osahor had 15 points in the first period.

Plum, who missed her only shot attempt in the first quarter, scored six points to pace a 9-0 run to open the second quarter as Washington opened a 29-18 lead with 6:54 left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: After a 10-0 start under first-year coach JR Payne, the Buffaloes struggled in the rugged Pac-12. But, they were 4-4 in the eight games prior to Thursday. Colorado was 2-16 in the conference last season, 7-23 overall.

Washington: The Huskies have clinched a top-four seed and a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament, to be played at KeyArena in Seattle, March 2-5.

UP NEXT

Colorado finishes the regular season at Washington State on Saturday afternoon. The Buffaloes defeated the Cougars at home 70-58 earlier this month.

Washington closes the regular season at home on Saturday afternoon against Utah. The Huskies won at Utah 82-53 on Feb. 3.