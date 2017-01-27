Player who turned most heads at Senior Bowl: Alabama tight end O.J. Howard

MOBILE, Ala. – The NFL draft is a sprawling process. A long, winding road that often twists and drops out suddenly. But even in late January, with three months to fall in and out of love with talent, it becomes clear to teams that a coveted prospect is moving out of reach.

Like Carson Wentz last year, a week of Senior Bowl practices has once again delivered one of those players. Meet Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, the player who emerged among NFL scouts as the event’s most desirable talent.

Thought to be the best tight end in a deep class at the position, Howard spent the week putting an exclamation point into scouting reports. Whether it was the dearth of solid quarterbacks or a defensive pool that lacked the depth of recent Senior Bowls, Howard sparkled from a less than celebrated position.

For the first time most could remember, a tight end was the best player at one of the NFL’s marquee pre-draft events.

And the consensus from multiple personnel men came down to this: Howard looks like an inline tight end who blocks with enthusiasm but also can catch and run with the best of them. Despite being long overshadowed in Alabama’s offense, the hope is that his growth in the passing game could give him a Rob Gronkowski-like ceiling. He appears to have the talent and skills (and hunger) to be that kind of player, a versatile two-way tight end who never comes off the field and creates matchup problems in almost any package.

Asked for a player comparison, one NFC evaluator said: “He could eventually be a guy who catches it like [the Carolina Panthers’ Greg Olsen] but can also block efficiently enough to be like [Tyler] Eifert or maybe even better.”

There are months left in the draft process and the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis will still move the needle for the more athletic tight ends. But the 6-foot-6 Howard appears to have pushed himself well ahead of a good tight end class and into territory where he could be drafted as high as the first half of the first round. That appears to be a solid step up, as some evaluators were looking at him as a late first-round pick.

“It all depends on what some teams want to do, but I think you get into that 10-to-16 range and [on Howard] it becomes, ‘This guy is a really good talent and he’s the best player at his position,'” another NFC evaluator said. “You can have the best player at his position or you can have the second or third best player at another position. If you are a team that uses a tight end a lot – and everyone wants to do that now – then that’s where [Howard] gets really attractive.”

Howard apparently interviewed very well, with an attitude that showcased his intentions to be a high-end contributor regardless of what team selects him. He was clear with teams that he intends to make an impact right away and will work to that end. It sounds obvious, but teams like to hear guys clearly state their goals and from all accounts, Howard did that fairly well.

A few other notable players who helped themselves this week …

• Toledo’s Kareem Hunt drew the most praise at the running back position. He’s a tough, physical back who opened some eyes with some of his blocking efforts. Consensus seemed to place him as the No. 1 running back at the Senior Bowl.

