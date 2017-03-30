Play suspended by high winds in 1st round of ANA Inspiration

Karine Icher of France, waves after a birdie on the 17th hole during the first round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club Thursday, March 30, 2017 in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) -- Play in the first round of the ANA Inspiration has been suspended due to high winds.

The LPGA temporarily suspended play with half of the field still on the Dinah Shore Course on Thursday at the first major of the season. After 45 minutes, play was suspended for the day.

High winds swept through the Coachella Valley and hit Mission Hills Country Club at mid-afternoon.

France's Karine Icher took the early lead with a 5-under 67 in morning play. Four golfers are one stroke back, including Michelle Wie and 17-year-old amateur Eun Jeong Seong.

Defending champion Lydia Ko was 2 under through five holes before the wind picked up.