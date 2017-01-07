Pivec leads No. 16 Oregon State women over Cal 66-56

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) -- Mikayla Pivec scored a career-high 19 points and No. 16 Oregon State won its 11th straight with a 66-56 win over No. 20 California on Thursday night.

The Beavers (14-1, 3-0 Pac-12) had their largest lead at 50-35 with 3:12 left in the third quarter and absorbed a 13-5 run from the Bears (13-2, 1-2) in the fourth that cut the deficit to 57-50 with 4:02 to play.

Oregon State rarely trailed in the first half and took control with a 12-0 run that spanned both halves and ended at 38-29. Cal never led after the break.

The freshman Pivec made 8 of 13 shots including her one 3-point attempt. Breanna Brown added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Sydney Wiese scored 10.

Kristine Anigwe scored 26 points to lead the Bears and Courtney Range added 10. Cal lost its second straight after opening the season 13-0.