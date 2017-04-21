Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule prediction results

Thursday, April 20th, the NFL released the 2017 schedule. Prior to any leaks, this writer took a stab at the schedule. Now, if the prediction was a graded test, this writer would not have even received an “E” for effort.

The schedule is hard to predict; even if one knows the opponents when you factor in the numerous requests and conflicts. This writer finished worse than the Cleveland Browns last year on his schedule prediction, 0-16. However, the logic and thinking did hit on several teams.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: Is Joe Mixon falling off draft boards as draft approaches

What’s Trending: StandingPats Video; Non-White House attendees speak up

Around the NFL: Eli Manning “angry” about fake sports memorabilia allegations

cover32 Reaction: Has suicide become a problem amongst former NFL players

Free Agency News: Cowboys add veteran safety to bolster secondary ahead of draft

Steelers’ 20 prospects in 20 days: Pitt tight end, Scott Orndoff/Jackson State DE or LB, Javancy Jones /Villanova DE, Tanoh Kpassagnon/Colorado S, Tedric Thompson/Syracuse WR, Amba Etta-Tawo/Tennessee QB, Joshua Dobbs/California QB, Davis Webb/UConn S, Obi Melifonwu/A&M WR, Josh Reynolds/A pair of Fighting Illini/WVU WR, Rasul Douglas/NC State S, Josh Jones

Here is the painful comparison between prediction and reality; I actually like what the NFL did for the Steelers, especially in the first quarter of the season.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10; at Cleveland Brown, 1:00 p.m. ET

Prediction: Cincinnati Bengals

We thought this would be an away game with the University of Pittsburgh facing Penn State in College Station. The divisional battle will start out with the Steelers facing a revamped Browns with 11 rookie selections in the NFL draft on Thursday.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17; vs Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET

Prediction: Away versus the Chicago Bears

Week 2 is the start of back-to-back NFC North opponents. The Vikings started hot out-of-the-gate last year and fell apart at the end of the season. They are an enigma but this writer likes the fact the Steelers play them early in the season.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24; at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET

Prediction: Tennessee Titans

The Bears had a rough year last year. With new quarterback, Mike Glennon, they are a wild card. However, new systems take time to learn and facing one week 3 is great news for the Steel Curtain.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1; at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET

Prediction: Away versus the Cleveland Browns

A division game to end the first quarter of the season is nice to have. The Steelers will have to face two divisional opponents in the first four weeks; a great opportunity to jump to an early divisional lead.



Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8; vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET

Prediction: New England Patriots

This writer thought the Jags would be on the schedule early in the year. With a new coaching staff in Jacksonville, the earlier the Steelers play them, the better. The writing team had them slated for Week 7 but Week 5 is a great fit for the Steelers with the Kansas City Chiefs game the following week.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15; at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings

We thought the NFL would send the Vikings to the east coast before they battled Cleveland in London. However, they were sent to our divisional rival Baltimore and not Pittsburgh. Kansas City will be a nice matchup for the Steelers in the late afternoon game.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22; vs Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET

Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars

This first of the two match ups with the Bengals comes the weekend before Halloween. We need to play the divisional rivals twice each year. Week 7 and week 13 gives the Steelers a solid month between their most competitive rival.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29; at Detroit Lions, 8:30 p.m. ET

Prediction: Away versus the Kansas City Chiefs

We believed that week 8 would be a nice matchup for the NFL because traditionally this is the week with the most teams on bye. We didn’t land the correct team, but the NFL delivered with a Sunday Night Football game; as we predicted, at Detroit.

Week 9: Bye Week

Prediction: Away versus the Baltimore Ravens

This bye-week comes at a great time. The NFL schedule makers put the black and gold’s bye week in week eight last year. Later always seems to be better when talking about a bye-week.

Read More