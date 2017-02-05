Pirates star Andrew McCutchen moving to right field

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen swings for an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning of a baseball gamen in San Francisco. NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and previous MVPs Buster Posey and Andrew McCutchen are among the top players confirmed to play for the United States at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Andrew McCutchen is on the move, just not out of Pittsburgh.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle announced Sunday that McCutchen is moving from center field to right field this season. Gregory Polanco will flip from right field to left, with Starling Marte sliding over from left to center.

McCutchen, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 National League MVP, won a Gold Glove in center in 2012 but has seen a dip in his defensive performance recently, according to advanced metrics. Pittsburgh explored trading McCutchen earlier in the offseason, but he is expected to be with the team when the Pirates report for spring training later this month.

Hurdle called all three outfielders ''selfless'' for being open to the new alignment. Marte, an All-Star last year, is a two-time Gold Glove winner in left.