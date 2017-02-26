Pierre-Louis, Manning help No. 16 Sooner women top TCU 73-64

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Vionise Pierre-Louis scored 18 points, Maddie Manning had 15 and No. 16 Oklahoma defeated TCU 73-64 on Saturday night.

Pierre-Louis only played 14 minutes because of foul trouble and had 16 of her points in the second half. She finished 6 of 9 from the field and the foul line. Gabbi Ortiz added 13 points, seven rebounds and tied her career high with eight assists for the Sooners (22-7, 13-4 Big 12).

Oklahoma led 32-31 at the half and hit three of its 3-pointers in the third quarter and went 8 of 13 overall to outscore the Horned Frogs 24-15. Jada Butts had 10 of her 22 points in that quarter to keep TCU, which went 5 of 19, in the game.

AJ Alix added 17 points for the Horned Frogs (12-16, 4-13), who shot 31 percent for the game, 5 of 23 from 3-point range. Oklahoma shot 52 percent in the second half but finished with 23 turnovers TCU turned into 27 points.