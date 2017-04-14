Phillies minor league pitcher gets 80-game drug suspension

NEW YORK (AP) -- A minor league pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies has been suspended 80 games for a drug violation.

Major League Baseball said Friday that Elniery Garcia tested positive for Boldenone, a performance enhancer. The anabolic steroid generally is used by veterinarians on horses.

The 22-year-old left-hander plays for Double-A Reading of the Eastern League. Garcia had a 2.68 ERA in 20 games with Single-A Clearwater and was on Philadelphia's 40-man roster.

