Who will the Philadelphia Eagles select in the first round of the draft?

Last year before the 2016 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles organization was a mess. Once head coach Doug Pederson stepped in, things started to come together slowly but surely for the team. After trading up to the number two pick in last year’s draft, the Eagles selected North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz and just happened to find their leader of the future.

This offseason, the team beefed up it’s receiving corps by signing wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. What will Doug Pederson and his crew do with the #14 pick in this year’s draft? Do they go with offense and build up around Wentz or focus on the defense which still has holes of it’s own to address?

Dalvin Cook — Running Back — Florida State

In order to make your quarterback improve from his previous season, you want to give him weapons on the outside and a running back that can take the pressure off of him. Given this need and the fact that Dalvin Cook will most likely be the second running back taken off the board behind Leonard Fournette, this could be a perfect match going forward.

If you watch Cook from his days at Florida State, he is the perfect example of a running back that can take the pressure off of Wentz. Despite almost reaching 4,000 passing yards in his first season, the Eagles didn’t have a true running back to make life easier for Wentz. If he is still sitting there at #14, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Cook go to Philly and have an excellent season himself while also seeing Carson Wentz make a major improvement from last year.

Gareon Conley — Cornerback — Ohio State

With this being a draft that is loaded with defensive talent, each team should snag someone to improve their defense. Unless they were to trade up, you won’t see the Eagles snagging a player like Jamal Adams, Marshon Lattimore, or Malik Hooker though. However, why not go with one of the best prospects after these three?

Gareon Conley would be an excellent addition to a secondary that needs improvement. While the Eagles defense isn’t a terrible defense, there is always room for improvement especially with being in the NFC East division where it is a tough division. Conley can bring the leadership and skill to the City of Brotherly Love and start helping them to get back on top in the NFC East.

O.J. Howard — Tight End — Alabama

Even though there are mocks that have O.J. Howard as a top 10 pick, don’t be shocked if you see him sitting there when it’s the Eagles pick. Yes, I know the Eagles have tight end Zach Ertz, but why not get another playmaker that can not only catch the ball but can also block?

They would be giving Wentz another weapon which can open the field for him with Ertz and Howard in the middle of the field while Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith work on the outside. On another note, players that come out of Alabama, most of them exceed and make an impact on their teams. Howard can open up the field for Wentz and give him another weapon that Wentz just may need to improve his game.

