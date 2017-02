Phelps beats Marlins in arbitration, will make $4.6 million

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016, file photo, Miami Marlins relief pitcher David Phelps reacts after being pulled during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. Phelps has asked an arbitration panel for a raise from $2.5 million to $4.6 million. The team argued during a hearing Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, that he should be paid $4,325,000. A decision by arbitrators Steven Wolf, Robert Herzog and Andrew Strongin is expected Thursday. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Pitcher David Phelps won his arbitration case against the Miami Marlins and will have a $4.6 million salary this season.

Arbitrators Steven Wolf, Robert Herzog and Andrew Strongin made the decision Thursday, a day after hearing arguments. The team had offered $4.325 million.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Phelps was 7-6 with a career-best 2.28 ERA in five starts and 59 relief appearances for the Marlins last season, striking out 114 in 68 2/3 innings while walking 38. He earned $2.5 million.

Teams and players have split six decisions this year. Oakland outfielder Khris Davis ($5 million) and Mets infielder Wilmer Flores ($2.2 million) also won, and Arizona pitcher Shelby Miller ($4.7 million), Boston pitcher Fernando Abad ($2 million) and Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph ($700,000) lost.