Petr Mrazek's puck-handling miscue leads to Josh Bailey goal (Video)

A puck-handling mistake by Detroit Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek led to a goal by New York Islanders forward Josh Bailey in their Tuesday game at Joe Louis Arena.

At around the 15:00 mark of the first period, Mrazek came out of the net to play the puck to start his team’s breakout. He then fed it right to Bailey, who had set up in the Red Wings zone, preparing counterattack. It appeared that Mrazek was attempting to send the puck to forward Anthony Mantha, but clearly put the puck right on Bailey’s stick instead.

Mrazek has played better of late – allowing eight goals in his last four starts – but his season has had more downs than ups.

After a breakthrough a year ago when he had a 2.33 goal-against average and .921 save percentage in 54 games, Mrazek has fallen to a 2.97 goal-against average and .903 save percentage. He also came into Tuesday with a 14-15-6 record after going 27-16-6 a year ago.

