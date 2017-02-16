Pete Rose defends legal gambling: "Who am I hurting?"

Baseball is back and so is Pete Rose, as he continues defending his gambling habits.

The Major League Baseball hit king and current Fox Sports 1 analyst made an appearance on the season 3 premiere of Joe Buck’s talk show “Undeniable,” which airs on the AT&T Audience Sports Network. During the interview, Rose offered some particularly strong words for those who criticize his continued legal gambling on sports by stating the following.

“Who cares if I want to make a legal bet and go home and watch it? Who am I hurting? I’m not hurting anybody, I’m living my life.”

Rose, who was denied reinstatement to Major League Baseball by commissioner Rob Manfred and remains shut out from the Baseball Hall of Fame, also questioned the Hall’s selection process and its guidelines based on members who are already in.

“I know a lot of guys in the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is not full of altar boys. You want me to reconfigure my life? Tell me what you want me to do.”

It’s the same song and dance we’ve heard and seen for many years with Rose. Though with each passing year it seems he’s somehow further removed from the understanding that his actions were damaging to the integrity of baseball.

Pete Rose continued defending his gambling habits during an interview with Joe Buck. (Getty Images) More

That Rose continues gambling today is not the biggest concern of the parties he criticizes. It’s the lack of remorse he’s shown as the evidence he bet on baseball as a player as well as a manager continued to grow, even as Manfred considered overturning his ban from 1989. It’s also the fiery manner with which Rose lashes out year after year.

There’s always a path to forgiveness, yet Rose continues to take detours rather than taking responsibility or acknowledging the possibility he may have been wrong. A lot of people root for Pete Rose regardless, which is fine. A lot of other people would love to get behind him, but find it difficult when he constantly positions himself as a victim.

One thing seems certain though. Pete Rose is never going to change. Not for his critics. Not for anyone.

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports.

