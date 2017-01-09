Perrantes leads No. 11 Virginia past Wake Forest, 79-62

CORRECTS TO VIRGINIA INSTEAD OF VIRGINIA TECH - Wake Forest forward Greg McClinton (11) and Virginia guard Kyle Guy battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- London Perrantes scored 24 points and No. 11 Virginia used a 10-0 second-half run to pull away from Wake Forest in a 79-62 victory Sunday night, sending the Demon Deacons to their 25th consecutive road loss in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Perrantes scored all but five of his points in the second half as Virginia (12-3, 2-2 ACC) rebounded from back-to-back losses to No. 12 Florida State and at Pittsburgh. Marial Shayok added 17 points and Devon Hall 13 for Virginia.

John Collins scored 16 points and Bryant Crawford 15 for the Demon Deacons (10-6, 1-3). Wake Forest is now 0-20 in conference road games under third-year coach Danny Manning.

The game was tied at 46 until Hall hit a 3-pointer, sparking the 10-0 run. Jack Salt followed with a put-back dunk and converted a three-point-play, and two free throws by Hall and a floater by Perrantes finished the burst with 7:25 to play.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are young, with eight of their 13 scholarship players either freshmen or sophomores, which means they are the players Manning has brought on board to build his program. They are scrappy, and three of their five previous losses have come by seven points or less. Their continued development will be critical as Wake Forest begins looking for victories to go with its hope.

Virginia: Despite a fast start to the season and high expectations based on the past few seasons, the Cavaliers are still very much a work in progress and their defensive shortcomings are coming to light against ACC opponents familiar with what they try to do. The 88 points Pittsburgh scored in a victory Wednesday night was the second-most points allowed by a Bennett-coached team in ACC play.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest returns home to face North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Virginia is off until Saturday when it plays at Clemson.

---

---

