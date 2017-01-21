Penny Hardaway says he was 'spoiled' with the Orlando Magic: 'I took it for granted'

By the time Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway was traded away from the Orlando Magic in 1999, the team’s fledgling would-be dynasty was long over. It died in an instant in July, 1996 when Shaquille O’Neal left the franchise as a free agent to join the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving his teammate of three years to play out three more fitful seasons with the club before asking to move West himself.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

The Magic made the playoffs three times and the NBA Finals once in three seasons with Hardaway and O’Neal playing alongside each other, and they seemed fit to rule the league landscape even with Michael Jordan returning to the Chicago Bulls after an 18-month sabbatical spent mostly playing minor league baseball. In May, 1995 the Hardaway and O’Neal-led Magic downed the Jordan-paced Bulls in the Eastern Conference semifinals. A year later Penny and Shaq would play their last game together as a revenge-minded Bulls team swept the pair out of the playoffs.

On Friday, Hardaway returned to the team on the night of his enshrinement into the Magic Hall of Fame. He used the occasion to rue, exactly, where things went wrong with the pinstriped expansion team from Florida. From Josh Robbins at the Orlando Sentinel:

“That was just an emotional kid just being spoiled,” Hardaway said. “That’s not even my element or my norm. I usually try to fight through things, and I didn’t fight through. And I regret that to this day. I would have cherished [it] more here because we had some really awesome teams, some super teams, and I took it for granted. I thought we were going to be together for the rest of our careers. I never thought Shaq would leave, and then after that, everything just fell apart.”

If Penny never thought Shaquille O’Neal would leave as a free agent, he was among the few. This isn’t to say that the Orlando Magic didn’t have a chance to re-sign the 24-year old superstar, he did genuinely like playing in Orlando and the team was clearly with its merits, but the Lakers could offer just as much money (or, as we found out later, more cash) and Los Angeles intrigue alongside a just-as-fetching roster. A roster that looked like a championship contender in-waiting ever before we discovered just what the hell a “Kobe Bryant” was.

Penny soldiered on following the dissolution of the pairing with O’Neal, which was documented in a recent “30 for 30” on the duo and their passive/aggressively-led fallout of sorts.

[ | Mock Draft | The Vertical | Latest news]

[Follow Dunks Don’t Lie on Tumblr: The best slams from all of basketball]

Buoyed by what looked like an MVP turn early in 1995-96 (with Shaq missing the first 22 games of the season with a broken thumb) Hardaway seemed to be fit to dominate the O’Neal-less Magic as the lone star on a so-so team, what with Felton Spencer and then Rony Seikaly (because, remember, back then you had to have a center on the court, apparently) replacing the new Laker in the middle. It felt like Penny Hardaway was due to explode.

Those Russell Westbrook-styled hopes took a shot early in 1996-97, with Hardaway looking snakebitten from the outset of the season due to encroaching knee issues. He would go on to miss 23 games that campaign, and his 20.5-point, 4.5-rebound and 5.6-assist totals looked pale in comparison to Westbrook’s modern output, or even that of a Penny-era sidekick-averse superstar in Grant Hill, who contributed 21.4 points, nine rebounds, and 7.4 assists on a punchless Detroit Pistons squad.

Those Pistons, despite losing Allan Houston in free agency the previous summer, would go on to win 54 games under coach Doug Collins. Hardaway, it was rumored, emerged behind the movement that forced coach Brian Hill out in Orlando after a 24-25 start with the team, with assistant Richie Adubato taking over for the team’s 21-12 finish to the season. Adubato (with Seikaly, Danny Schayes and Derek Strong seeing large minutes up front, for some reason) kept Hardaway at point guard in his holdover lineup, but reserve point man Darrell Armstrong was finding his legs in big minutes off the pine.

Armstrong wouldn’t start in that year’s playoffs, but he did average 11.4 points in 28.6 minutes a contest in Orlando’s five-game series loss to the No. 2 ranked Miami Heat. Playing mostly shooting guard, Penny Hardaway went off for averages of 31 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists in 44 minutes a contest, including two 40-point games.

Read More