Penn wins first Ivy League women's tourney, earns NCAA bid

Princeton's Vanessa Smith, left, looks up as Pennsylvania's Michelle Nwokedi, right, blocks her shot-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Ivy League Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Anna Ross scored 17 points and Michelle Nwokedi added 15 to help Penn beat Princeton 57-48 on Sunday and win the inaugural Ivy League Tournament, earning an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Quakers normally would have wrapped up the conference's automatic bid a few weeks ago as they went 13-1 in league play, but the Ivy ended its holdout as the lone Division I conference without a postseason tournament this year.

So Penn (22-7) had to win two more games, albeit they were at home at the Palestra, to secure a third NCAA trip in the past four years.

The Quakers led 15-14 after one quarter before turning up their defense. The Tigers went scoreless for nearly the first 9 minutes of the second quarter, missing their first 14 shots of the period.

Penn scored 12 points during that stretch with the last five coming from Nwokedi. The Quakers led 29-18 at the half and scored 11 of first 14 in third quarter to put the game away.

Princeton (16-13) tried to rally in the fourth, getting to within 55-48 in the final minute, but could get no closer.

Now Penn will head back to the NCAAs trying to win its first tournament game. The Quakers lost in the opening round last year to Washington.

Bella Alarie scored 11 to lead the Tigers (16-13), who will head to the WNIT.

BIG PICTURE:

Princeton: The Tigers earned the conference's first at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament last season. They'll have to settle for the WNIT this season. ... Sophomore Jordan Muhammad, who is the daughter of former NFL player Muhsin Muhammad, knelt during the national anthem.

Penn: The Quakers will be looking to win their first NCAA game. They lost to Texas in 2014. ... Nwokedi was the league's player of the year in the regular season.

UP NEXT:

Princeton: Awaits WNIT bid.

Penn: Awaits NCAA Tournament seed.