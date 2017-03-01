Penguins hold on to Fleury, bolster defense at deadline

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) and Ian Cole (28) join others in congratulating Jake Guentzel, left rear, after his goal against the Dallas Stars in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Marc-Andre Fleury is still a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

So too are defensemen Frankie Corrado and Mark Streit. The defending Stanley Cup champions acquired both blue liners just before the trade deadline in hopes of giving their injury ravaged blue line a serious boost.

Pittsburgh sent forward Eric Fehr and Steve Oleksy and a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft to Toronto for Corrado. The Penguins sent a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft to Tampa Bay for Streit just hours after the Lightning acquired Streit from Philadelphia. The 39-year-old Streit had five goals and 16 assists in 49 games for the Flyers this season.

Pittsburgh defensemen Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta are currently out for an extended period due to injury, though both are expected back by the playoffs.

Pittsburgh also held on to Fleury even as the franchise's all-time leader in wins has been relegated a backup behind Matt Murray.