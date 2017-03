Anaheim Ducks' Jared Boll and Pittsburgh Penguins' Tom Sestito fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tom Sestito was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for boarding Winnipeg Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom.

Sestito was assessed a major penalty for checking from behind and a game misconduct in the first period of the Penguins' 7-4 victory in Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

Enstrom was taken to a hospital and missed the rest of the game.

The suspension will cost Sestito $12,778.