Penguins fan punches Blue Jackets fan, scurries away (Video)

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ series against the Columbus Blue Jackets is a physical one on the ice and apparently in the arena concourse as well.

After the Penguins lost Game 4 of their series on Tuesday night, there was an incident in Nationwide Arena involving a Pittsburgh fan appearing to sucker-punch a Blue Jackets fan.

Here’s the video, via The Pensblog:

Classy Pens fans fighting after loss. #CBJvsPIT pic.twitter.com/pbsFtfouhe — Jackets in 7 (@Allouthockey) April 19, 2017





As you can see, a guy in a Sidney Crosby jerseys is in a verbal disagreement with some Blue Jackets fans. He moves away from the pack, and a Jackets fan is still engaging with him. The Penguins fan then hit him with his right fist to the face and then headed to the exit.

Walking, and then briskly walking through the metal detectors, with an angry mob of Columbus fans chasing him.

What happened next is a bit of a mystery. We reached out to the Blue Jackets for comment and haven’t heard back. The Pensblog, however, published this image, allegedly from the aftermath:

UPDATE: DEFINITELY GOT HIS ASS KICKED pic.twitter.com/P6i9KuzvAi — The Pensblog (@Pensblog) April 19, 2017





