Paul Byron scores twice, Canadiens beat Oilers 4-1

Edmonton Oilers left wing Milan Lucic (27) celebrates a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) -- Paul Byron scored twice and added an assist in the Montreal Canadiens' 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty also scored, and Carey Price made 24 saves. The Canadiens have won seven of their last eight.

Milan Lucic scored for the Oilers. They have dropped three in a row.

Montreal had the bulk of its chances in the scoreless first period, putting 15 shots on Oilers goalie Cam Talbot against six Oilers shots on Price, who returned after sitting out in Calgary because of the flu.

Lucic outmuscled Alexei Emelin for the puck and beat Price with a long shot for his 15th of the season four minutes into the second.

The Oilers almost added to their lead midway through the third, but Price made a huge save on a point-blank shot by Patrick Maroon.

Byron picked the puck up in front and sent it under Talbot for his 17th of the season with 6:27 left in the third to tie it. Just over a minute later, Galchenyuk tipped a shot up high over Talbot for his 16th.

Byron and Pacioretty added empty-net goals, with Pacioretty pushing his season total to 32.

Notes: It was the second and final meeting of the season between the teams. Edmonton won 1-0 in a shootout Feb. 5 in Montreal. ... Montreal forward Alexander Radulov returned after missing the three games with a lower-body injury. Center Tomas Plekanec remained out with an upper-body injury. ... Talbot made his NHL-high 61st start in the Edmonton net.

UP NEXT:

Canadiens: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Host Dallas on Tuesday night in the fifth game of an eight-game homestand.