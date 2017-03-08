Patriots trading again, acquire tight end Dwayne Allen from the Colts

Last year the Indianapolis Colts put a significant priority on tight end Dwayne Allen, picking him over Coby Fleener and giving him a four-year $29 million deal.

A year later, the New England Patriots swooped in and traded for Allen. The trade was reported by multiple outlets, including ESPN and NFL Network. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Patriots are giving a fourth-round pick to the Colts, and the Patriots get a sixth-round pick from Indianapolis in addition to Allen.

Allen’s reaction to the deal, via Twitter:





The Patriots have good luck acquiring veterans on the cheap, and it certainly seems that could happen with Allen, who is just 27 years old. Not that it should surprise anyone, but the Allen acquisition practically ensures that free agent Martellus Bennett won’t be back in New England. It also shows that the Patriots understand they need a quality second option with Rob Gronkowski coming off back surgery.

The deal drew a humorous response from former Colt Robert Mathis on Twitter, although Bennett’s role in his tweet was a bit overstated:

WHOA!!! Traded Martellus Bennett for Dwayne Allen!!! We did business with the Pats lol … times change ???????????????? — ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) March 8, 2017





Allen isn’t coming off a great season, with just 406 yards on 35 catches, but he is a good red-zone threat and a good blocker. And the Patriots have a way of maximizing talent, as they did with Bennett last year after acquiring him in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

The Colts, who picked Allen over Fleener (who signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent) last season, picked Jack Doyle over Allen this year. Doyle signed a three-year deal worth $19 million this week before he could hit free agency. That led the Colts to deal Allen. The Patriots have a surprising amount of salary cap space, $62 million, so it doesn’t hurt them to take on Allen’s salary.

Allen has been a solid player in his NFL career, though plagued with injuries. Maybe he’ll break out some with the Patriots. It wouldn’t be the first time a player has done that in New England.

