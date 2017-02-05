Patriots owner Robert Kraft hoping Donald Trump can get Super Bowl ring back from Putin

The #sticktosports initiative has been obliterated, this week especially.

With the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI and plenty of ties between them and President Donald Trump, so that was never going to happen. But even this week has borne some stories we never could have predicted linking the Patriots and, say, foreign policy.

Many are concerned about the possibility of Trump easing sanctions with Russia, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft might be one who is rooting for improved relations with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Back in 2005, Kraft met Putin and allowed him to try on his Super Bowl ring. Kraft meant it as a gesture, not as a gift. Putin pocketed the $25K piece of jewelry.

Can President Trump get Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl ring back? The Patriots owner hopes so. (AP) More

Awkward.

Despite various attempts during the Barack Obama administration, Kraft was never able to get the ring back. Now he’s hoping Trump, who plans to meet with Putin at some point soon, can get it back for him. Kraft told Fox Sports during Sunday’s pregame show: “I do have an emotional attachment to that ring.”

Kraft added that he’s willing to have a special ring made for Putin with his name on it. The one Putin currently owns — we assume he hasn’t hocked it — has Kraft’s name on it.

“I was willing to have one made with his name on it. Maybe we will have the new president bring it to him when he connects with him,” Kraft said.

That topic did not come up during Fox’s pregame interview with Trump. But we can’t wait to hear what happens when Trump and Putin do finally sit down and whether Kraft’s missing ring ends up on the agenda or not.

