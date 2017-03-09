Patriots get even richer, as they're expected to sign Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots brought a Lombardi Trophy and the fifth-most cap space in the NFL to free agency this offseason.

The rich are indeed getting richer. Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore is expected to sign with the defending champion Patriots, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Contracts can’t become official until Thursday afternoon.

The Patriots will probably lose cornerback Logan Ryan in free agency, but Gilmore should be an upgrade. Many people had Gilmore or A.J. Bouye of the Houston Texans listed as the top cornerback available in free agency. And the Patriots landed Gilmore.

Gilmore was the 10th overall pick by the Bills in 2012. He made his first Pro Bowl last year, though he had a bit of an uneven season. But the physical tools are fantastic and the Patriots can pair him with Malcolm Butler for one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL.

The Patriots had about $62 million in cap space heading into free agency, though not much had been reported about what they planned to do. With Tom Brady turning 40 this year, it made sense that New England would be a little more aggressive signing free agents, to maximize the rest of Brady’s career and perhaps win another Super Bowl or two. New England has come out swinging in free agency. The rest of the NFL had better watch out.

The Patriots are expected to sign cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

