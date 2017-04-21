Patrick Reed in Texas Open contention after sorting out equipment issues

After torching the Europeans in the Ryder Cup last fall, Patrick Reed seemed destined to get a personal pop from his performance as the American anchor. So far in 2017, that hasn’t manifested itself, with Reed earning his only top-10 finish of the season in the limited-field, year-starting SBS Tournament of Champions.

Reed finally figured out what was throwing him off: his equipment.

He’s not throwing the team at Callaway Golf under the bus, but he did say Wednesday that his clubs were off in terms of loft and lie angle to the tune of 2 to 2.5 degrees. Reed couldn’t figure out what he was doing wrong, and he didn’t put his clubs on a machine to measure the equipment.

Patrick Reed has been having uncharacteristic trouble this year. (Getty Images) More

“It was making me have to alter my golf swing to get the golf ball to go straight,” Reed explained. “When I was swinging well, all of a sudden I would look up and the ball is long and left. Consistently I’m, ‘What is it, is it me, what’s going on?'”

Now that he’s figured out the irons specs and has grooved his new driver, he feels his game is on the upswing.

“I finally feel like now I have all 14 clubs set exactly where they need to be where if I make the correct golf swing I know exactly where the golf ball is going,” he said Wednesday.

Reed seemed to have his equipment and game dialed in on Thursday in the first round at TPC San Antonio, shooting 3-under 69 at the Valero Texas Open to trail first-round leader Branden Grace by three shots.