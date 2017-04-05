Patrick Ewing's biggest task may be making the Georgetown program his own

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday morning Patrick Ewing walked into the John Thompson Center, past the huge, bronze John Thompson statue and beneath an etching of John Thompson’s eternal wish, the one that reads: “When I’m gone, if I can’t go to heaven take me back to Georgetown.” Then Ewing, the greatest of John Thompson’s players, began the delicate dance of distancing himself from John Thompson.

This is not easy to do. The two are forever intertwined. Thompson was the stern, booming Georgetown coach who helped mold a teenaged Jamaican immigrant into one of basketball’s most dominant players. Ewing, in turn, helped Thompson make Georgetown into a larger-than-life colossus that literally changed American culture in the 1980s. Neither might have reached the heights he did without the other.

Thompson was already in the room Wednesday, when Ewing walked to the lectern for his introductory news conference as Georgetown’s basketball coach, held in a Thompson Center conference room. For 45 years Thompson’s presence has loomed over the basketball team, first as a coach, then watchful mentor to his successor, Craig Esherick, and most recently as the father of John Thompson III, who was fired last month after 13 seasons. The elder Thompson sat in a chair toward the back, his 6-foot-10 inch frame still impossible to ignore at 75.

A giant here until the end.

It’s hard to argue with the Thompson legacy at Georgetown, which includes four Final Fours between father and son. But Ewing must be his own man if he is to succeed. Many former Georgetown players and administrators resent Thompson’s continued influence over the program. Several prospective candidates refused to consider the job – frightened that Thompson would sit through their practices, pushing them to do things he wanted. He is said to have pushed hard for the school to hire Ewing. Now that it has, people inside and outside of Georgetown are waiting to see if Ewing can make the program his own.

Patrick Ewing at his introductory news conference Wednesday. (AP) More

Wednesday he tried, paying cursory appreciation for the younger Thompson’s years before saying with characteristic bluntness: “It’s a new era now.”

Georgetown attempted to make Wednesday about nostalgia and welcoming Ewing home to the school they affectionately call “The Hilltop” for its vistas of the Potomac and Northern Virginia’s skyline. Someone handed Ewing a Georgetown pennant and he held the pennant over his head in a recreation of the famous announcement he made in 1981, when as a Boston high school senior, he chose the Washington school to the dismay of those who expected him to stay home at Boston College. But Ewing didn’t seem interested in talking about the good old days. He’s spent the past 15 years as an NBA assistant fighting to prove he could coach his own NBA team. He took the Georgetown job because it’s Georgetown, he said. He also made it clear he wants to coach his own way.

He said he is going to run a professional-style offensive system that will be fast-paced and will resemble those that are played in the NBA today. He pointed out that the pro game has changed dramatically “in just two years” and that “if you can’t get with the times you will be left behind.”

“That was all mine,” he later told The Vertical about his vision as he headed into an elevator at the Thompson Center. “That’s the way the NBA is and I see us trying to get those guys who have the ability to play at the next level to be NBA-ready.”

Who knows how much his ideas will clash with the elder Thompson’s? Maybe they won’t. Perhaps both men look at today’s game the same even as Ewing moved away from the younger Thompson’s way. But if Ewing is going to return Georgetown to dominance in a Big East it once made great, he can’t be dragging the past behind him.