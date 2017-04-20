Parker hopes Paez partnership blossoms at Kaizer Chiefs

The Venezuelan-born striker has finally taken to life at the Amakhosi and he has earned the plaudits of his teammate and strike partner

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker hopes his partnership and seeming telepathy with Gustavo Paez continues. He adds that this reminds him of the time Chiefs had Lehlohonolo Majoro, Knowledge Musona and Kingston Nkhatha.

“With Paez coming in, he has understood us quickly and one thing you should know is he is very a mobile player so he brings a lot of mobility and with his mobility and my experience I get to spot him all the time,” Parker said during a press conference on Thursday.

The Boksburg-born player missed the clash over the weekend when they earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chippa United in Nelspruit.

That saw Paez getting his first full start and after previously coming from the bench in his past two games and finding the net.

“He reminds me of similar strikers we had in the past like Knowledge Musona, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Kingston Nkhatha which I also spotted and assisted for them. Upfront I think our combination has grown stronger game by game and I hope it continues,” Parker said.

Parker supplied Paez to score the winner in the previous round of the Nedbank Cup against Acornbush United in Nelspruit.

They welcome SuperSport United in the quarterfinals on Saturday in a first of two matches they will play the latter, who they visit in the Premiership next Saturday.

“We want to win both matches against SuperSport, but we have to take each game as it comes and go in with maximum focus,” Parker said.