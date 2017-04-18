Paranoia is pragmatism for Georgia and Nebraska this spring

College football coaches are paranoid. While coaches are typically happy to share offensive and defensive concepts, they can be especially withholding when it comes to specifics about their own teams and personnel. And given what Georgia and Nebraska have done recently, “especially withholding” may be a generous description of their paranoia.

Tuesday, Georgia and coach Kirby Smart instituted a restrictive media policy regarding practice participation and injuries.

Beginning today, injuries — non-contact jerseys and injuries seen in front of media — can't be reported until Kirby Smart is asked. — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) April 18, 2017





The rule change looks to stem from a complaint Smart expressed Thursday. Defensive back Deangelo Gibbs sustained a shoulder injury in the limited time media members are allowed access to Georgia practices.

So Gibbs’ injury was reported. And Smart wasn’t happy. From Athens Online:

“Well, considering I haven’t had a lot of time to talk to the trainers, but it’s nice to know that you guys have found it in your hearts to report it,” Smart said. “So his mom has to find out from you guys rather than from us, which upsets me a little bit to be honest with you. I don’t think it’s really fair.”

The logic of Smart’s defense is far from universal. If a player is injured during a game and his family is watching at home, television is obviously the first way a family finds out about an injury in most circumstances. And it was a bit curious that he hadn’t had a lot of time to talk to training staff regarding Gibbs’ injury — he’s “day-to-day” per Smart — but had time to find out it was reported.

And let’s be real; the reasoning behind the new policy has little to do with family finding out about injuries and more about opposing teams potentially gaining the slightest of edges by knowing who may be injured.

Admittedly, very few fans want to hear complaints from media members regarding access limitations despite the fact that fans are heavily impacted by those limitations too. And while Smart is simply following the secretive nature of his former boss Alabama coach Nick Saban, it’s important to remember that college football’s popularity among fans is the main reason why Smart, Saban and a bunch of other FBS coaches are making millions per year.

The popularity of college football also made Diaco, in his first spring as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator, and Nebraska head coach Mike Riley incredibly secretive coaches during Nebraska’s spring game.

Diaco is installing his 3-4 defense at his new school but didn’t utilize the defensive scheme at all during Saturday’s scrimmage. Why? Because the coaching staff didn’t want those watching on the Big Ten Network — a group that could include other Big Ten coaches — to see his defense. From the Lincoln Journal-Star:

“This game now, being on TV like it is, just becomes another evaluation scouting tool for all of our opponents next year, so there was no way we wanted to do anything out of the box at all,” Riley said.

This is probably where we should mention that spring games are months from the regular season and tend to be very vanilla affairs. Oh, and we should probably mention that Diaco spent four years as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator and three as UConn’s head coach before coming to Nebraska.

His base defense has been on full display for seven years before 2017. Oregon, Nebraska’s Week 2 opponent this season, has a vast database of film for new coach Willie Taggart to look at. Unless Diaco isn’t doing anything he’s done before, we doubt a meaningless April scrimmage would net him a trove of secrets.

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

