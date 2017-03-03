Paper apologizes for column tying Peterson case to slavery

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2015, file photo, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game in Atlanta. Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles, both stalwarts for their previous clubs and with All-Pro credentials, are out there. But how many 30-plus running backs get long-term deals, even proven ones such as these? And both will want big bucks. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin newspaper is apologizing for a columnist who connected Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson's child abuse case to beatings suffered by slaves.

Green Bay-Press Gazette columnist Pete Dougherty's remark came in a column calling for the Packers to consider signing Peterson.

Referencing the charge Peterson faced for disciplining his son with a wooden switch, Dougherty wrote that Peterson ''likely is descended from slaves who suffered savage disciplinary beatings generation after generation after generation. It excuses nothing but also can't be ignored.''

The Press-Gazette removed the paragraph Thursday night and apologized to readers. In a statement Friday, editor Robert Zizzo called it ''a huge mistake in judgment by a reporter and failed oversight by editors.''

The column was also carried by USA Today and the affiliated PackersNews.com.

Dougherty didn't respond to messages seeking comment.