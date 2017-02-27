Panthers re-sign Mario Addison to 3-year contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The Panthers have re-signed defensive end Mario Addison to a three-year contract.

Financial terms were not available Sunday night.

Addison had a career-high 9 1/2 sacks last season for the Panthers, including eight in the final nine games.

Addison was set to become an unrestricted free agent. Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman says in a release that Addison ''has shown he is one of the best emerging pass rushers in the league and he deserves this contract.''

Addison joined the Panthers in 2012 from Washington's practice squad and recorded 25 1/2 sacks with the team, including 22 over the past three seasons.

Adison says ''I'm just going to give it my all like I always have and continue to improve and develop into the player I know I can be.''

