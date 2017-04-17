Panthers sign Kawann Short to 5-year, $80 million deal

The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Kawann Short to a five-year, $80 million contract, the team announced Monday.

Short will reportedly receive $45 million in total guaranteed money.

In February, Carolina placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Short, meaning he had until July 15 to sign a long-term deal with the team.

“KK has been very important to what we’ve been able to accomplish on defense,” general manager Dave Gettleman said. “In 2013, when we drafted KK, I thought he was the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the draft, and he’s been able to develop into one of the top young defensive tackles in the NFL. Off the field, KK is a top-notch young man and great representative of our team. I’m absolutely thrilled that we were able to get this deal done.”

In the past two seasons, Short has established himself to be one of the premier defensive linemen in the league, having 11 sacks in 2015, while earning Pro Bowl and second-team AP All-Pro honors.

Last season, Short added another 55 total tackles and six sacks while starting all 16 games.

A second round pick by the Panthers in 2013, Short has 22 sacks and six forced fumbles in his career.

- Scooby Axson

This article was originally published on SI.com