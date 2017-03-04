Panarin, Blackhawks beat Islanders 2-1 for 6th straight win

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Artemi Panarin scored with 1:14 left in regulation and then had the clinching goal in the shootout, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Jonathan Toews also scored in the tiebreaker as Chicago pulled within one point of idle Minnesota for the top spot in the Western Conference. Corey Crawford made 31 saves in his first start since Feb. 23.

After Toews beat Thomas Greiss with a wrist shot, Crawford turned away Joshua Ho-Sang. Patrick Kane was stopped by Greiss and Nikolay Kulemin shot it off the right post before Panarin finished off the victory for the Blackhawks.

Greiss made 30 stops for New York, and Brock Nelson scored his 14th goal in the second. The Islanders had won four of five, including a 5-4 victory at Dallas on Thursday night.

The Blackhawks played without center Artem Anisimov due to a lower-body injury, and rookie forward Nick Schmaltz was scratched with an illness. Schmaltz has two goals and seven assists during a five-game point streak.

Greiss made an outstanding pad save on Ryan Hartman in the third and appeared to be heading for his fourth shutout of the season before Panarin drove a one-timer by him on the goaltender's right side late in the third.

It was Panarin's first goal since Feb. 10 at Winnipeg and No. 20 on the year.

The Islanders jumped in front moments after killing off a cross-checking penalty on forward Anders Lee in the second. Nelson skated in with Travis Hamonic on a 2-on-1 and shot it between Crawford's legs at 13:27 for his 14th goal of the season.

New York almost had three goals in the second. Blackhawks defenseman Brian Campbell swept a loose puck away from the goal line about 70 seconds into the period, and Crawford made two straight stops on Andrew Ladd after an ugly turnover by Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook near the blue line.

NOTES: New York dropped to 3-1-1 on its season-high nine-game road trip. ... Islanders D Johnny Boychuk limped off with a left leg injury in the first period but returned to the game. ... It was Hamonic's first game since Jan. 7. He had been sidelined by a lower-body injury. ... The Blackhawks recalled G Jeff Glass to serve as Crawford's backup after Scott Darling was ruled out with an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old Glass has a 2.62 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 13 games with Rockford of the American Hockey League. ... Toews played in his 700th NHL game.

Islanders: Visit Calgary on Sunday.

Blackhawks: Visit Nashville on Saturday night.

