Palermo hires Diego Lopez as 4th coach this season

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) -- Palermo has hired its fourth coach of the season.

Diego Lopez has signed a contract to June 30, 2018, and the Uruguayan's first match in charge will be at third-place Napoli on Sunday.

The 42-year-old Lopez, who has previously coached Cagliari and Bologna, replaces Eugenio Corini, who resigned on Tuesday after guiding Palermo to only one win in seven matches.

The Sicilian club announced the appointment in a brief statement on its website on Thursday.

Davide Ballardini coached the club for the opening two rounds then was replaced by Roberto De Zerbi, who was fired in November to make room for Corini.

With only two wins in 21 matches, Palermo is one point above last-place Pescara in Serie A.

Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has made about 60 coaching changes in 30 years as a club owner. Last season alone, Zamparini changed the coach eight times.