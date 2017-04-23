Palace's Benteke comes back to haunt Reds

Liverpool went down 2-1 against Crystal Palace on Sunday at Anfield after former Red Christian Benteke came back to haunt his ex-club with two goals.

The game got off to a slow start as both sides struggled to create chances. Benteke had the best early chance but he pulled his effort just wide.

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho then got a chance in the 24th minute from a free kick after he was brought down by Luka Milivojevic outside the box. The Brazilian made no mistake with a superb curling effort into the corner of the net to make it 1-0.

However, The Eagles were level just before the break when Yohan Cabaye took the ball into the box on the right and played it into the back post for Benteke, who buried a shot into the back of the net.

Jurgen Klopp's side started the second half brightly and Coutinho looked certain to get his second of the game when he went on a mazy dribble into the box, However, his eventual shot was blocked by the Palace defence. Lucas Leiva then got a chance from the resulting corner but blazed his effort well over the bar.

Sam Allardyce's men then stole all three points on 74 minutes when the Liverpool defence failed to clear a corner from Andros Townsend and Benteke was there to nod the ball home at the back post to make it 2-1.

The Reds huffed and puffed towards the end but couldn't create any real chances.

The result pushes Palace (11-17-5) up to 12th in the table, seven points from the drop, while Liverpool (19-6-9) now face a massive challenge to stay in the top four.