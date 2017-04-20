Pagan skipping 2017 MLB season to spend time with family

The 35-year-old outfielder did not officially retire, leaving the door open for a possible 2018 return.

Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Angel Pagan will not be playing in MLB this season.

Pagan, 35, was a hot commodity after a great showing at the World Baseball Classic this spring, but he has chosen to spend more time with his family.

The two-time World Series champion did not officially retire, leaving the door open for a possible 2018 return.

"I am now dedicating myself to focusing more on my family," Pagan said on Wednesday.

"Devoting the time that my family deserves. I've spent a lot of time away from home."

Pagan became a free agent this offseason after playing for the Giants since 2012. He was reportedly offered minor-league contracts by the Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, with the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves also interested.

"At the end of the day, the decision to take a year off wasn't mine. It was all of my family's joint decision," he said. "Because I could just be the man of the house, but we are all a family and we decide, as a family, what suits us most."

Pagan holds a career .280/.330/.408 slash line with 64 home runs, 414 RBIs and 176 stolen bases.