Padres have creative plan to redistribute angry fans Chargers apparel

Now that the Chargers have taken their ball and moved to Los Angeles, the Padres are the only professional sports team in San Diego.

For some fans in and around the city, that reality is probably still sinking in. For others, well, we know it’s quite the opposite. We’ve seen their anger on display in the weeks since their relocation was made official, with some going as far as burning their old Chargers apparel.

To the destruction of Chargers gear the Padres are now asking fans to reconsider their actions. That’s because they have a better idea for heartbroken fans looking to discard those old shirts and hats, and it includes exchanging those items for a credit at the Padres Majestic Team Store. From there, the Padres have announced they will donate the clothing items to those in need.

Those who would like to donate their Chargers apparel in good condition will be able to exchange one piece of Chargers clothing or a Chargers hat for a $25 credit to the Padres Majestic Team Store good through May 4, 2017.This offer is good for one (1) Chargers item exchanged for one (1) store credit per adult (ages 18 and older). Multiple exchange locations will be open in the Park at the Park, but guests are encouraged to line up early to minimize wait times. The Padres will distribute donated clothing items to charitable partners that support our neighbors in need.

Bravo, Padres. Bravo.

Obviously, the Chargers leaving town is a big negative for sports fans in San Diego and the community as a whole, but at least the Padres have found one creative way to draw something positive from it.

The offered exchange will take place at the Celebrate San Diego rally, which is set for Feb. 11 at Petco Park. Local sports teams, elected officials and community leaders have joined forces to put on the event, which is aimed at raising the spirits of fans and celebrating the sports that remain in the community.

The event will include appearances from Padres legends Trevor Hoffman and Randy Jones, along with current manager Andy Green. Representatives from the San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, San Diego State Aztecs, University of San Diego Toreros, University of California San Diego Tritons will also be on hand.

It’s a feel good event for a city in need of one. But it’s definitely highlighted by the Padres creativity and ultimately their generosity.

